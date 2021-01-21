Left Menu
Rajnath Singh confers Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to NCC Cadets

Shri Rajnath Singh was received by the Director-General NCC Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:41 IST
Raksha Mantri Padak has been awarded to Senior Under Officer (SUO) Prashant Kumar Tiwari of Bihar & Jharkhand Directorate and Lt Commander Jitendra Pal Singh of Uttar Pradesh Directorate. Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh during his visit to National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2021, on January 21, 2021, conferred Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to NCC Cadets, for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty, at an impressive 'Investiture Ceremony', held at Delhi Cantt in New Delhi.

A contingent of smartly turned out NCC cadets drawn from the three wings namely Army, Navy and Air Force, presented an impressive Guard of Honour to the Raksha Mantri.

Raksha Mantri Padak has been awarded to Senior Under Officer (SUO) Prashant Kumar Tiwari of Bihar & Jharkhand Directorate and Lt Commander Jitendra Pal Singh of Uttar Pradesh Directorate. The Padak was instituted in 1989. Since then it is awarded to the most deserving cadet every year for bravery or exceptional service of the highest order. Raksha Mantri Commendation Cards have also been awarded to Lt Shivani Sharma of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh Directorate, SUO Shreeshma Hegde of Karnataka & Goa Directorate, Cadet Syed Shajeed, West Bengal & Sikkim Directorate and Senior GCI Neeva Singh of Delhi Directorate.

In his address, Shri Rajnath Singh complimented the NCC for its contribution as frontline Corona Warriors through 'Exercise NCC Yogdan' in which 1,39,961 cadets & 21,380 staff from all over the country participated in the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic by taking up various activities like traffic management, distribution of food and essential items, queue management, preparation and distribution of mask to needy people, etc. Raksha Mantri also praised NCC for taking up an initiative towards digitisation by launching NCC Training App and Digital Forum for benefits of all its cadets and associate NCC officers.

Referring to the expansion of NCC by one lakh cadets in the border and coastal areas announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi from the rampart of Red Fort on August 15, 2020, Raksha Mantri expressed his happiness and complimented NCC for completing the target of enrolment of one lakh cadets in a short span of time in 1,104 schools and colleges in the border and coastal areas.

Shri Rajnath Singh also complimented the NCC fraternity, for making invaluable contributions towards Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, National integration and Nation Building, through multifarious activities. He said that the NCC is doing a yeoman service to the Nation by transforming the youth of the Nation into a cohesive and disciplined force.

(With Inputs from PIB)

