Left Menu
Development News Edition

IT dept conducts searches in Thane, seizes unaccounted cash worth over Rs 10 crore

Income Tax department carried out search and survey operations in the cases of leading builders located in Borivali-Mira Road-Bhayander area of Thane in Maharashtra, said Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:26 IST
IT dept conducts searches in Thane, seizes unaccounted cash worth over Rs 10 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Income Tax department carried out search and survey operations in the cases of leading builders located in Borivali-Mira Road-Bhayander area of Thane in Maharashtra, said Ministry of Finance on Thursday. The searches which were conducted on January 12, has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 10.16 crore.

"Total unaccounted income of earlier years detected during the search operation is Rs 520.56 crore including the cash seized. The unaccounted income inter alia includes on-money on sale of land and flats; accommodation entries of non-genuine unsecured loans routed through certain shell/paper companies; unaccounted cash receipts in the nature of capital introduction/cash loan; unaccounted cash expenses," according to an official press release. Further, the unrecognized sales revenue of Rs 514.84 crore for FY 2019-20 has been accepted by the group during the search action.

"Accordingly, the group has agreed to pay Self Assessment Tax on the same. Lockers found during the course of the search operation are yet to be operated," the release said. Further investigations are in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Khattar directs officials to prepare scheme for rehabilitation of slums

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed officials on Thursday to prepare a comprehensive scheme for the rehabilitation of urban slums in Haryana to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure housing for all by 202...

Protesting farmer unions reject govt's proposal: SKM

Protesting farmer unions on Thursday rejected the governments proposal to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 18 months and set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution to end the deadlock.This was announced by the Samyukt ...

Tennis-Brazilian umpire 'recovering well' after hospitalisation in Melbourne

Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes was recovering well after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next months Australian Open, the ATP Tour said on Thursday.The mens governing body said Bernardes ill...

Nadda arrives in Lucknow on two-day visit

BJP president J P Nadda arrived here on Thursday to hold discussions with party office-bearers in the state, where the assembly polls will be held next year. Nadda, who was scheduled to arrive at 1.30 pm, reached late in the evening due to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021