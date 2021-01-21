New team takes charge of JCCI, demands special package for Corona hit industries

Left Menu
Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries JCCI will urge the government to grant some special package for the Corona-hit industries, its newly elected team said after assuming charge.The new team led by Arun Gupta as President along with Anil Gupta Senior Vice President, Rajeev Gupta Junior Vice President, Gaurav Gupta Secretary-General, Rajesh Gupta Secretary and Rajesh Gupta Treasurer took charge of their posts at a simple function here on Thursday.Trade, tourism industries have suffered a lot during COVID period.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:09 IST
Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) will urge the government to grant some special package for the Corona-hit industries, its newly elected team said after assuming charge.

The new team led by Arun Gupta as President along with Anil Gupta (Senior Vice President), Rajeev Gupta (Junior Vice President), Gaurav Gupta (Secretary-General), Rajesh Gupta (Secretary) and Rajesh Gupta Treasurer took charge of their posts at a simple function here on Thursday.

''Trade, tourism industries have suffered a lot during COVID period. Some sectors were shut for three to four months period. We will try to raise the issue with the government for the announcement of some type of special package,'' JCCI President Arun Gupta told reporters here.

He further reiterated that everybody, whether he is member of JCCI or not, will get due respect in the chamber house.

Gupta further said that among other issues our priorities will be to solve the problems of trade and industry.

We are aware of the problems being faced by the members regarding GST because of 2G Network, he added.

He also suggested the government to complete the pending developmental projects, including artificial lake on river Tawi, parking at the general bus stand.

We will work jointly with the representatives of industry associations to boost the Industrial sector, he added.

