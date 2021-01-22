Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' issue: Odisha BJP workers scuffle with police in Sambalpur

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-01-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 01:34 IST
Farmers' issue: Odisha BJP workers scuffle with police in Sambalpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The row between the rulingBJD and opposition BJP over alleged irregularities in paddyprocurement intensified on Thursday when saffron partyactivists scuffled with the police in their bid to enter theoffice of the Sambalpur Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC).

BJP leaders and workers assembled at Sambalpur toprotest against the state government's alleged irregularitiesin paddy procurement and wanted to discuss the matter with theRDC, officials said.

The scuffle ensued when the police prevented them fromentering the RDC's office.

Thousands of farmers from at least 37 assemblyconstituencies of western Odisha gathered at a rally addressedby senior BJP leaders including the party's Odisha co-in-charge Bijaypal Singh Tomar, state unit president SamirMohanty and Leader of Opposition P K Naik.

Coinciding with the BJP's protest rally in Sambalpur,a delegation of BJD MPs met Union Minister for ConsumerAffairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal in NewDelhi demanding immediate release of subsidy amount of Rs6,039 crore pending for disbursement towards paddyprocurement in the state.

The BJD delegation said that it has caused a lot ofproblems for the state government to undertake procurement ofpaddy during the ongoing Kharif marketing season.

The BJP, on the other hand, accused the BJD governmentof harassing farmers by introducing a token system in thepaddy procurement process. The farmers can sale their paddy ingovernment mandis only after getting tokens.

BJP leaders alleged that farmers of western Odisha arefacing problems and are forced to sell their produce at aprice much below the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,868per quintal.

''The Narendra Modi govt has raised the MSP of paddy toRs 1,868 per quintal, but the farmers in Odisha are denied theMSP rate,'' a BJP leader alleged.

BJP MP of Bargarh, Suresh Pujari, said that the stategovernment claims that the government has procured 22 per centmore paddy than last year's, but the reality is totallyopposite.

He also opposed the state government's announcement ofa ceiling on farmers to sell 19 quintal of paddy for irrigatedlands and 13 quintal for non-irrigated lands.

BJD spokesperson Pratap Deb said that the Odishagovernment has already procured 23 per cent of more paddy ascompared to the corresponding period of last year.

''The BJP is staging demonstration in order to divertattention of people from three farm laws being opposed byfarmers across the country,'' Deb said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Google seals content payment deal with French news publishers

Google and a French publishers lobby said on Thursday they had agreed to a copyright framework for the U.S. tech giant to pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe.The move paves the way for individual licensing agreemen...

U.S. Congress moves toward approving Biden's defense secretary pick

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a waiver on Thursday that helps clear the way for President Joe Bidens nominee, Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary despite having retired as an army general in 2016. The House approved the...

Biden lays out plans for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and masks

U.S. President Joe Biden moved swiftly to coordinate a federal effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, his first full day in office, with steps to expand testing and vaccinations and increase mask-wearing. At a White House event,...

Attorneys call for Giuliani to lose law license over false claims, mob incitement

A group of prominent attorneys on Thursday asked New Yorks judiciary to suspend the law license of former President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani for making false claims in post-election lawsuits and for urging Trumps supporters to eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021