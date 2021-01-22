Bitcoin extends slide, sheds 5% in Asia

Bitcoin fell to an almost three-week low on Friday as profit taking and worries about extra regulation drive the cryptocurrency toward a weekly loss of more than 15%.

Bitcoin fell nearly 5% to $29,300 early in the Asia session, its lowest since Jan. 4 and some 30% below its record high of $42,000 hit two weeks ago.

