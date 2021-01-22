Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priya Ramani destroyed evidence in defamation case: MJ Akbar to Delhi court

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar on Thursday questioned journalist Priya Ramani for allegedly destroying evidence in the defamation case against her by deleting her Twitter account.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 09:47 IST
Priya Ramani destroyed evidence in defamation case: MJ Akbar to Delhi court
Former Union Minister MJ Akbar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar on Thursday questioned journalist Priya Ramani for allegedly destroying evidence in the defamation case against her by deleting her Twitter account. Akbar's counsel and senior Advocate Geeta Luthra told the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey that the harm that Ramani has caused by her statement is "indefensible".

Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra said that the tweets were all primary evidence and asked if Ramani could destroy evidence. "....another criminal case can be made out," Luthra pointed out. "Fact is that everything has been deliberately destroyed to subserve the cause of justice," she said.

She also raised questions on Ramani's response on the issue that she did not save the Twitter account because the court didn't tell her to save so and said that "how can one take a defence like this." "Have you filed any complaint for destruction of evidence," the court asked. Advocate Luthra responded: "We haven't but we want the court to take cognizance. I have brought it to the notice of the court."

"These lies have left me defending my reputation in the last few years. It is unpardonable," advocate Luthra said, while advancing the final argument in the matter. She further added: "You (Ramani) have damaged a person's 50 years of reputation."

As the argument remained inconclusive, the court adjourned the matter for January 23 for further hearing. Advocate Luthra also told the court that she would conclude her argument on the next date fixed for hearing. Luthra also cited Ramani's cross-examination and informed the court that Ramani was aware of Vishakha guidelines in 1996-97 but she does nothing because there isn't anything and her statement was a "work of fiction".

Senior Advocate also pointed out that there was a mechanism since 1860 relating to sexual offences against women and if there been an iota of truth, she would have spoken up at the first available opportunity or after in a movement called 'Found their Voice' in 2013, which took place after Nirbhaya incident. Akbar, the former Minister of State for External Affairs, had filed a defamation case against the journalist Priya Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign. After the allegations were levelled, Akbar resigned from the Union Cabinet on 17 October 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Ainslie may look to scratch Sunday race if Challenger Series final spot secured

INEOS Team UK skipper Ben Ainslie said he will have to decide whether to take on Luna Rossa again on Sunday or propose the race be scratched if they have already secured a spot in the Challenger Series final by beating the Italians a day ea...

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday it would block its search engine in Australia if the government proceeds with a new code that would force it and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for the right to use their content. Googles threat esca...

SVP Global Q3 Results exceeds Expectations, Consolidated QoQ PAT up 35%

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 22, 2021 PRNewswire -- SVP Global Ventures Limited has declared its unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Nine month ended December 31, 2020Consolidated Result Highlights Revenue for Q3FY21 stood at Rs. 371 crs as...

Karen Gillan confirms Nebula will be back in 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Actor Karen Gillan is set to reprise her Guardians of the Galaxy role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project Thor Love And Thunder.The Scottish actor, who has played intergalactic warrior Nebula in two Guardians of the Galaxy mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021