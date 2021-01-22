Left Menu
Transgenders to collect parking fees in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday gave transgender groups the responsibility to collect and manage parking fees in Bhubaneswar.

Meghna Sahoo, President, Swikruti SHG. Image Credit: ANI

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday gave transgender groups the responsibility to collect and manage parking fees in Bhubaneswar. Earlier, the BMC had assigned them a role to collect pending holding tax.

"This is a very good opportunity for them. I will not only ensure their livelihood but also boost their confidence. Transgender communities have been engaged in the BMC programme since long. Earlier, they were holding tax collection," said BMC Commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary. He added, "It is now on a trial basis for two months. We are hoping this initiative to be a success, then we will extend the programme."

Thanking BMC commissioner's initiative, Meghna Sahoo, President, Self Help Group (SHG) Swikruti, said, " On behalf of Transgender community, I want to thank BMC commissioner. It will give the members of our communities opportunities to live dignified lives. This is a step forward towards mainstreaming our community. We just don't have 'Kinnar' community in this, we also have a few trans men. Initially, 15 transgender and two trans men will be at work. It will be increased to 36 later". This initiative will run as a pilot basis for the first two months. It is subject to further extension.

"We have been advised to collect Rs 5 for two-wheeler and Rs 25 four-wheeler for 2 hours of parking," said Meghna Sahoo.

