Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt asks farm leaders to reconsider proposal for suspending three laws; Unions stick to repeal demand

Farmer unions on Friday told the government they want a complete repeal of three contentious farm laws even as the Centre asked them to reconsider its proposal for putting the Acts on hold for 12-18 months, as the two sides met for their 11th round of talks to resolve the nearly-two-month long deadlock.In the last round of meetings held on Wednesday, the government had offered to put on hold the three laws and set up a joint committee to find solutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:31 IST
Govt asks farm leaders to reconsider proposal for suspending three laws; Unions stick to repeal demand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmer unions on Friday told the government they want a complete repeal of three contentious farm laws even as the Centre asked them to reconsider its proposal for putting the Acts on hold for 12-18 months, as the two sides met for their 11th round of talks to resolve the nearly-two-month long deadlock.

In the last round of meetings held on Wednesday, the government had offered to put on hold the three laws and set up a joint committee to find solutions. However, after internal consultations on Thursday, the farmer unions decided to reject the offer and stick to their two major demands -- the repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP).

''We told the government that we will not agree to anything other than the repeal of the laws. But the minister asked us to discuss separately again and rethink on the matter and convey the decision,'' farmer leader Darshan Pal told PTI during a break after the first session.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said: ''We conveyed our position clearly to the government that we want a repeal of the laws and not a suspension. The minister (Narendra Singh Tomar) asked us to reconsider our decision.'' Tikait said the farmer leaders are discussing internally on this issue. ''After the lunch break, we will convey our decision,'' he added.

The eleventh round of talks between protesting farmer unions and three central ministers began at around 1 pm, but not much headway was visible in the first two hours of the meeting.

Along with Union Agriculture Minister Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash are also participating in the talks with representatives of 41 farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan here.

In a full general body meeting on Thursday, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of the protesting unions, rejected the government's proposal.

''A full repeal of three central farm Acts and enacting a legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement,'' the Morcha said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws.

Farmer groups have alleged these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.

On January 11, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann had recused himself from the committee appointed by the apex court.

Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) president Anil Ghanwat and agriculture economists Pramod Kumar Joshi and Ashok Gulati, the other three members on the panel, started the consultation process with stakeholders on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pawar seeks to downplay Jayant Patil s "CM desire" comment

NCP president Sharad Pawar onFriday sought to downplay party leader Jayant Patils Idesire to be chief minister of Maharashtra comment.Patil, a cabinet minister in the Shiv Sena-led MVAgovernment and state NCP president, recently said anyone...

Beauty Palace announces the 4th season of Salon Fest from 25th-30th January, 2021

Mumbai MaharashtraIndia, January 22 ANIDigpu Beauty Palace which is Indias leading retail brand for all beauty cosmetic needs and salonspa professional products in Mumbai is gearing up for a strong rebound with its flagship beauty event - ...

As COVID-19 cases rise, Portugal's hospitals face 'war-like' pressure

Portugal is running out of hospital beds across the public and private sectors, the head of its private hospital association said, after a record surge in COVID-19 cases.The country of 10 million people, which fared better than others in th...

Japan records rise in suicide rate for first time since 2009

Tokyo Japan, January 22 ANISputnik Japan recorded an increase in the number of suicides in 2020 for the first time since 2009, with the countrys Health Ministry saying that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic affected this tendency, medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021