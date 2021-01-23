Left Menu
'Vulgarity' should be banned in OTT web series, says actor Piyush Mishra

Renowned Bollywood actor and prominent theatre actor Piyush Mishra on Friday said that vulgarity should be banned on web series' in over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

23-01-2021
Bollywood actor Piyush Mishra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Renowned Bollywood actor and prominent theatre actor Piyush Mishra on Friday said that vulgarity should be banned on web series' in over-the-top (OTT) platforms. While speaking to ANI, Mishra at the Indore Literature Festival said, "Vulgarity has been used unnecessarily in the web series, there should be a ban on it."

Referring to the recent controversy over certain scenes in the web series, "Tandav" and "Mirzapur" , Mishra said, "There is no benefit in creating unnecessary controversy." His statement comes amid a row over Amazon Prime India's 'Tandav' with several complaints being filed against the web series allegedly for hurting religious sentiments.

Mishra also talked about many talented people who got opportunities via the OTT medium. Speaking about the Bollywood drug case and Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) probe, he added that NCB is not really active as only a few people were summoned for questioning and later they were allowed to go.

"If NCB starts conducting raids on prominent people consuming drugs, it will be problematic for a lot of people. So, NCB is not doing anything of this sort. 100 grams or 200 grams of drugs have been seized during NCB raids, it doesn't really matter. NCB is not noticing people consuming cocaine in large quantity," said Mishra. "People used to think that the Me Too movement might grow into a bigger movement but there was a fundamental flaw in the movement itself and it could not proceed so it fizzled out," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

