Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal India says geared up to meet any surge in fuel demand from power sector

State-owned Coal India Ltd on Saturday said that it is well geared to meet any surge in demand for coal from the power sector.The statement follows power demand touching an all-time high of 187.3 GW on Friday.CIL Coal India is well geared to meet any surge in demand for the dry fuel from the power sector especially on the back of close to 63 million tonnes stock at its pitheads, the PSU said in a statement.The company is also pushing ahead for increased production, committed to shoring up the supplies to coal-fuelled power plants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:13 IST
Coal India says geared up to meet any surge in fuel demand from power sector
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Coal India Ltd on Saturday said that it is well geared to meet any surge in demand for coal from the power sector.

The statement follows power demand touching an all-time high of 187.3 GW on Friday.

''CIL (Coal India) is well geared to meet any surge in demand for the dry fuel from the power sector especially on the back of close to 63 million tonnes stock at its pitheads,'' the PSU said in a statement.

The company is also pushing ahead for increased production, committed to shoring up the supplies to coal-fuelled power plants. In this backdrop, close to 67 per cent of the total coal-fired power generation in the country is fuelled through CIL's supplies. Of the 199 GW of coal-based power programmed for generation per day during the ongoing fiscal, 133 GW is scheduled from CIL linked coal.

Average coal-based power generation of power per day which was 2.795 BU till Friday spurted up to 3.072 BU, a jump of nearly 10 per cent on the morning of the record making day. Coal-based power generation remains consistently high among all other categories.

''This increase in coal-based power generation bodes well for us. If this continues, we could expect our supplies to power sector go up in near future,'' the company said adding that the power plants need to submit adequate programme at the coal companies to avoid any shortage of dry fuel as the demand started peaking.

Coal India is focusing on ramping up its supplies to pithead based power plants to higher levels. This would influence in cost per unit of power generated coming down. Coal transportation cost to pithead power plants is comparably lower than long distanced based ones, making the landed cost of coal lower. This in turn makes the generation cost economical.

Coal-based power generation accounted for 78.6 per cent of the country's total generation on Friday when all India peak power demand, which is the highest supply in a day, surged to a new record of 187.3 GW in the morning eclipsing the previous high of 185.82 GW recorded on January 20.

Of the total 3.906 billion units (BU) generated on Friday, coal-fired generation chipped in the bulk with 3.072 BU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak at Netaji's birth anniversary event after slogans raised against her in PM Modi's presence.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak at Netajis birth anniversary event after slogans raised against her in PM Modis presence....

Sudden deaths outside hospitals increased where COVID-19 hit hardest: Research

A new study comparing the incidence of sudden deaths occurring outside the hospital across New York Citys highly diverse neighbourhoods with the percentage of positive SARS-CoV-19 tests found that increased sudden deaths during the pandemic...

Bhandara fire: Guilty to be booked if negligence found, says minister

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Saturday said the forensic report into the January9 Bhandara hospital fire, in which 10 infants were killed, isexpected soon and if anybody is found guilty of negligence inthe incident, a case would...

PIA pays USD 7 mn to Irish company after plane seized in Malaysia over lease dispute

The Pakistan International Airlines PIA has informed the London High Court that it has paid USD 7 million to an Irish jet company, a week after a plane of the cash-strapped national flag carrier with 170 passengers on board was seized at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021