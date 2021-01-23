Left Menu
Development News Edition

Group of farmers stage protest against BJP leader Kalia in Bathinda

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:34 IST
Group of farmers stage protest against BJP leader Kalia in Bathinda

A group of farmers of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Saturday staged a protest here against the new farm laws outside a hotel, where senior Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia was holding a meeting with party workers.

The BJP meeting at the Vishal Nagar locality hotel was held in view of the upcoming civic polls. Elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14.

The farmers gathered near the venue soon after they came to know about former minister Kalia's meeting there.

Security arrangements made by the Punjab Police to maintain law and order stopped the farmers marching towards the hotel, officials said.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre for imposing the ''black laws'' on the farming community.

They said the protests against BJP leaders would continue till the Centre repeals the laws.

Earlier this month, a group of farmers held a protest against the Punjab BJP leadership in Jalandhar.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Police in Russia detain 1,614 people at Navalny rallies - monitor

Russian police detained an estimated 1,614 people at unauthorised rallies held on Saturday across the country in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said....

It's a massive, massive moment for us: Rahane tells teammates

Having led India to an incredible come-from-behind Test series triumph in Australia, Ajinkya Rahane called it a massive, massive moment for his players and lauded them for performing as a unit.Bowled out for a record low score of 36 in the ...

MyPillow Guy among the Trump acolytes picking up the torch

When Mike Lindell, better known to TV viewers as the MyPillow Guy, went to the White House last week to try to persuade President Donald Trump to keep pushing bogus theories about the election, he came away disappointed. Unexpectedly, Trump...

Cash, drugs seized in raids in north Bengal; 2 arrested

A large amount of cash, drugsand a note counting machine were seized in two separate raidsin West Bengals Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, policesaid on Saturday.The first raid was carried out by the Special TaskForce of the state polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021