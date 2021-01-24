Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pirates kill 1, kidnap 15 crew of Turkish ship off W Africa

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 24-01-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 11:24 IST
Pirates kill 1, kidnap 15 crew of Turkish ship off W Africa

Pirates attacked a Turkish cargo ship off the West African coast, kidnapping 15 sailors and killing one, officials said Sunday.

Turkey's Maritime Directorate said the crew initially locked themselves in a safe area but the pirates forced entry after six hours. During the struggle, one crew member aboard the M/V Mozart died.

Turkish media identified the victim as engineer Farman Ismayilov of Azerbaijan, the only non-Turkish crew member.

After taking most of the crew on Saturday, the pirates left the ship in the Gulf of Guinea with three sailors aboard, state-run Anadolu news agency said. The vessel is currently heading to Gabon's Port-Gentil.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has twice spoken to the senior officer remaining on the ship, Furkan Yaren, the Turkish presidency said in a tweet. It added that Erdogan issued orders for the recovery of the kidnapped crew.

“The owners and operators of the M/V Mozart, which was hijacked at gunpoint in the Gulf of Guinea, have regretfully confirmed that one of its crew has been killed and others abducted,” Istanbul-based Boden Maritime said in a statement.

The Liberian-flagged Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town in South Africa when it was attacked 185 km northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe on Saturday morning.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to his Azerbaijani counterpart to offer condolences and said the body of the crew member would be transferred when the Mozart reaches port.

According to reports, the pirates disabled most of the ship's systems, leaving only the navigation system for the remaining crew to find their way to port. The Maritime Traffic website showed the vessel's location was last recorded at 16:39 GMT on Saturday.

The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

In July 2019, 10 Turkish seamen were kidnapped off the coast of Nigeria. They were released less than a month later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pirates kill 1, kidnap 15 crew of Turkish ship off W Africa

Pirates attacked a Turkish cargo ship off the West African coast, kidnapping 15 sailors and killing one, officials said Sunday.Turkeys Maritime Directorate said the crew initially locked themselves in a safe area but the pirates forced entr...

Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin

Dutch police said on Saturday they had arrested the alleged leader of a sprawling Asian drug syndicate who is listed as one of the worlds most-wanted fugitives and has been compared to Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman.Tse Chi Lop, ...

Mixed Martial Arts-Poirier blasts McGregor to plot new title shot

Dustin Poirier scored a sensational knockout victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, decking him in the second round to put himself in pole position for another crack at the lightweight title.The KO was the first in McGregors storied career...

'Pakistan zindabad' slogans raised as families race e-bikes near Delhi's Khan Market metro station

Pakistan zindabad slogans were raised during e-bike race between families near Khan Market metro station in the national capital in the wee hours of Sunday, the Delhi Police informed. According to the police, Tughlaq Road police station rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021