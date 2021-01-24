Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharmendra Pradhan calls for national, international exposure for Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park

Underscoring that the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha holds an important place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called for national and international exposure for the tourism destination.

ANI | Kendrapara (Odisha) | Updated: 24-01-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 19:30 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan calls for national, international exposure for Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking to ANI at the Bhitarkanika National Park on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Underscoring that the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha holds an important place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called for national and international exposure for the tourism destination. "I had the opportunity today to visit for the first time the world-famous Bhitarkanika National Park. It is a beautiful area. There is a lot of potential from the point of view of tourism here. I congratulate the Odisha Tourism department for starting eco-retreats here as well as at four other locations in the state," Pradhan told ANI here.

"There should be national and international exposure for this destination. Under Prime Minister's 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative, Bhitarkanika is an important destination. Efforts should be made to boost tourism and the local economy," he added. Pradhan further said that nature has blessed the Bhitarkanika mangrove ecosystem with immense beauty. This is an area where the rivers meet the sea.

"This area will progress through the balance between environment and tourism," he said. Bhitarkanika National Park is a 145 square km large national park in Kendrapara district in Odisha. It was designated on September 16, 1998, and obtained the status of a Ramsar site on August 19, 2002.

The national park and wildlife sanctuary is inundated by the rivers Brahmani, Baitarani, Dhamra, Pathsala. It hosts many mangrove species and is the second-largest mangrove ecosystem in the country after Sundarbans. It is home to Saltwater crocodile, Indian python, king cobra, black ibis, darters and many other species of flora and fauna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian police to let protesting farmers into New Delhi on Republic Day -official

Police in Indias capital New Delhi will allow thousands of protesting farmers to drive through the city after this weeks Republic Day military parade, despite security concerns, a senior official said on Sunday. The police statement comes a...

Hertha Berlin fires coach Labbadia, general manager

Hertha Berlin fired coach Bruno Labbadia and general manager Michael Preetz on Sunday after a poor run of form left the big-spending club near the Bundesliga relegation zone.Labbadia spent nine months in charge and becomes the fourth perman...

BRIEF-User Reports Indicate Reddit Is Having Problems - Downdetector

Jan 24 Reuters - USER REPORTS INDICATE REDDIT IS HAVING PROBLEMS - DOWNDETECTOR Source text httpsbit.ly3a3mhqE...

Plan afoot to build 1 lakh Maha police housing units: Deshmukh

The Maharashtra State PoliceHousing and Welfare Corporation will construct one lakhquarters for police personnel, home minister Anil Deshmukhsaid on Sunday.Speaking at the inauguration of a DGP camp office andpolice residential units in Nag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021