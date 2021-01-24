Jeweller sent to NCB custody by Mumbai court in drug case
Arrested jeweller Vicky Jain from Bhiwandi has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till January 27 by Esplanade Magistrate Court in Mumbai.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:02 IST
Arrested jeweller Vicky Jain from Bhiwandi has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till January 27 by Esplanade Magistrate Court in Mumbai. NCB had arrested him yesterday in connection with Arif Bhujwala drug cartel.
In the investigation, it has been revealed that Jain was financing the drug lord Arif Bhujwala. Till now Rs 20 lakh worth of finance has been established, an NCB official said. Vicky Jain is a jeweller based in Bhiwandi. He is also an authorised gold valuator for the banks.
*NCB also conducted a raid in Pune in three places where they identified Raju Sonawane from Khadakwasla. Sonwane is a big supplier of ganja to Arif Bhujwala and Chinku Pathan. Sonwane is absconding and NCB is looking out for him," an NCB official said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
