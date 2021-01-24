Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana authorities issue travel advisory in view of farmer's tractor parade

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:59 IST
Haryana authorities issue travel advisory in view of farmer's tractor parade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in some of Haryana districts close to the national capital have issued advisories against unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next couple of days in view of a January 26 tractor parade by protesting farmer unions.

On Sunday, thousands of tractors were seen on the highways in Haryana heading towards Delhi, resulting in traffic congestion at several points on the GT Road, a police officer in Karnal said.

The authorities in Sonipat also advised people on Sunday to avoid unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next few days.

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said commuters were advised to use routes suggested by the local police in case travel towards Delhi was unavoidable.

In an advisory, Panipat Police too appealed to commuters to avoid travel to Delhi on January 25-26 or use routes suggested by local authorities if travel was unavoidable.

With thousands of tractors expected to cross through Sonipat, Poonia held a meeting with officials in the district to ensure law and order is maintained.

Sonipat's civil surgeon was directed to ensure adequate availability of ''bike ambulances'' over the next few days so that these could reach those in need faster.

He was also directed to set up temporary medical camps, an official said.

Poonia asked the police department to strengthen security measures in the district.

Apart from Punjab, thousands of farmers from Haryana on Sunday set out in their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles to take part in the proposed tractor parade.

Earlier, at many places in the two states, tractor marches were taken out to mobilise more people for the tractor parade.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September last year and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the MSP system. But the Centre says the MSP system will remain, and the new laws only provide more options for farmers to sell their produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gird Child Day: Leaders, eminent personalities laud contribution of daughters

National Girl Child Day was celebrated on Sunday with leaders and other eminent people lauding the contribution of daughters while emphasising the need to empower them and improve gender sensitivity.Netizens, including Union ministers Smrit...

People of all faiths support Ram temple construction;'historic blunder' corrected in 1992: Javadekar

The Ram Mandir being constructed at Ayodhya is a temple of unity of the country and people from different faiths support it, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Sunday.Speaking at an event at the Delhi BJP office to felicitate peo...

Haryana authorities issue travel advisory in view of farmer's tractor parade

Authorities in some of Haryana districts close to the national capital have issued advisories against unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next couple of days in view of a January 26 tractor parade by protesting farmer unions.On Sunday...

Cong MP Bittu assaulted at Singhu border, turban pulled off, he terms it ‘murderous attack'

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was Sunday allegedly assaulted, pushed around and his turban pulled off in what he described was a murderous attack by some mischievous elements during a Jan Sansad programme at the Singhu border.The Ludhiana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021