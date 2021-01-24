Left Menu
5 bodies of Shivamogga blast identified and handed over to their kin

Five of the six recovered bodies of the victims of the Shivamogga blast incident have been identified and handed over to their families, KM Shantharaju, Superintendent of police of Shivamogga district informed on Sunday.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:39 IST
Karnataka mines Minister Murugesh Nirani at the spot of the incident on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Five of the six recovered bodies of the victims of the Shivamogga blast incident have been identified and handed over to their families, KM Shantharaju, Superintendent of police of Shivamogga district informed on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Pawan Kumar (29), Javeed (28) and Chelimanu Raju (24), Andhra Pradesh, and Praveen (36) and Manjunath (35) from Bhadravathi Taluk in Shivamogga.

Earlier on Thursday, a gelatin-laden truck exploded in Shivamogga's Hunasodu village claiming the lives of six people. The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of the kin of the deceased. The loud blast occurred around 10.20 pm Thursday night, resulting in mild tremors in the district.

The CM Saturday and Home Minister Murugesh Nirani visited the quarry in Shivamogga. "I have ordered a probe to find out if there was illegal mining going on and punish those responsible for lapses. I will inspect the homes in the vicinity that have been damaged in the incident and do my best to get justice for everyone," the CM has said. (ANI)

