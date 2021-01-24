Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria floats new bank note amid soaring inflation

On the black market, the dollar is trading at nearly double the official value.The currency crash has sent prices of food and basic goods soaring.Syrias Central Bureau of Statistics reported an average inflation rate of 200 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019, with goods inflation reaching 300 per cent.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:37 IST
Syria floats new bank note amid soaring inflation

A new, 5,000 Syrian Lira bank note goes into circulation Sunday, the largest denomination in the country reeling from a decade of conflict and a crippling economic crisis.

Syria's currency has been on a downward spiral since the conflict began in 2011. Trading that year at 47 liras to the dollar, it's now officially up to trading at 1,250 liras to the dollar. On the black market, the dollar is trading at nearly double the official value.

The currency crash has sent prices of food and basic goods soaring.

Syria's Central Bureau of Statistics reported an average inflation rate of 200 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019, with goods inflation reaching 300 per cent. The prices of key food items, such as lentils and vegetable oil, have increased by around 15 per cent.

The economic hardship has been made worse by the pandemic restrictions, increased Western sanctions on the Syrian government and its allies for their role in the war, and years of corruption and mismanagement.

The United Nations estimates that nearly 80 per cent of Syrians live under poverty line. In recent months, fuel and wheat have been in short supply, driving the government to reduce subsidies and ration resources.

The Central Bank said that the new bank note was issued “to meet the need of the market, facilitate cash transactions and reduce their costs.” The newly-designed banknote bears on one side a photo of a solider saluting the Syrian flag.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

Luminous aims Rs 6,000-cr turnover by FY25, to invest Rs 500 cr over next 3 yrs for expansion

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fernandes stunner seals Cup win for Man Utd over Liverpool

Manchester United added to Liverpools woes as Bruno Fernandess pinpoint free kick earned his side a 3-2 win in a blockbuster FA Cup fourth-round clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.The Portuguese, on as a substitute, stepped up to bend a right-...

Israel targets flights, religious scofflaws, as virus rages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will be closing its international airport to nearly all flights, while Israeli police clashed with ultra-Orthodox protesters in several major cities and the government raced to bring a...

Trump's virus adviser says some saw it as 'hoax'

Dr. Deborah Birx says when she was coordinator of President Donald Trumps coronavirus task force, she had to grapple with COVID-19 deniers in the White House and that someone gave the president parallel streams of data that conflicted with ...

Need a lift? SpaceX launches record spacecraft in cosmic rideshare program

A veteran rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks SpaceX aerospace company launched 143 spacecraft into space on Sunday, a new record for the most spaceships deployed on a single mission, according to the company.The Falcon 9 rocket...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021