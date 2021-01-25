Left Menu
Ex AMPHEX- 21 conducted in Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 21-25 Jan

The exercise involved the participation of Naval ships, amphibious troops of the Army and different types of aircraft from the Air force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:10 IST
The exercise was aimed at validating India’s capabilities to safeguard the territorial integrity of its island territories. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBTvpm)

A large-scale tri-service joint amphibious exercise AMPHEX – 21 was conducted in Andaman & Nicobar group of islands from 21 – 25 Jan 2021. The exercise involved the participation of Naval ships, amphibious troops of the Army and different types of aircraft from the Air force.

The exercise was aimed at validating India's capabilities to safeguard the territorial integrity of its island territories. It also sought to enhance operational synergy and joint warfighting capabilities amongst the three Services.

The exercise involved multi-faceted maritime operations by synergised employment of amphibious assault ships, surveillance platforms, execution of maritime airstrikes and complex manoeuvres at sea. Airborne insertion of Marine Commandos of Navy and Special Forces of the Army, naval gunfire support, the amphibious landing of forces and follow-on operations also formed part of the exercise.

Ex KAVACH for the defence of Andaman & Nicobar Islands formed a part of AMPHEX – 21. A joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance exercise under the aegis of HQ Integrated Defence Staff was also run concurrently to achieve Maritime Domain Awareness by the employment of a multitude of sensors.

(With Inputs from PIB)

