Ker announces 'Dakshayani Velayudhan award' for women empowerment

The Kerala government has instituted an annual award for women in the name of Dakshayani Velayudhan, the first and lone Dalit woman in the constituent Assembly.

The award would be bestowed on a woman who works for the empowerment of other needy women and that toil to uplift the marginalized among them, state Health Minister K KShailaja said here on Monday.

The administrative sanction was given to instituting the honor, which carries a cash prize of Rs one lakh, a citation, and a sculpture, she said adding that it would be presented on International Women's Day this year.

Applicants should be those working in the field at least for the last five years and should work in a manner that is conducive to the empowerment of women and the upliftment of the marginalized.

The winner would be selected by a screening committee headed by a gender advisor formed at the government level, she said here in a statement.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac had first announced the prestigious award while presenting the state budget in2019.

He had also earmarked Rs two crore for the same.

