Farmers to march to Parliament on February 1, Budget Day
Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Monday announced that will undertake a foot march towards the Parliament building from various locations on Budget Day, on February 1.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:57 IST
Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Monday announced that will undertake a foot march towards the Parliament building from various locations on Budget Day, on February 1. "On February 1, we will march on foot towards Parliament in Delhi from different locations." Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal said here today while addressing a press conference at the Singhu border
Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi to participate the scheduled tractor rally on January 26, Republic Day to protest against the Central Government's three new farm laws. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
