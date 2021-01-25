Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volunteers to guard against rumour-mongering during tractor parade on R-Day

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:24 IST
Volunteers to guard against rumour-mongering during tractor parade on R-Day

Ahead of farmers' tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day, Punjab farmer leaders on Monday said they have deployed volunteers to keep a vigil on rumour-mongers and have also asked protesters not to believe any rumour which could potentially disturb the peaceful march.

Farmers from several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday continued to head towards Delhi to join the tractor parade against the Centre's three new agriculture laws.

With the arrival of more tractors, traffic on the Ambala-Delhi highway slowed down at many stretches.

''We are all set for the tractor parade on Republic Day,'' Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said on Monday.

Around 35,000 tractor-trolleys belonging to farmers who owe allegiance to the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) are taking part in the tractor parade, said Kokrikalan.

He said the instructions have been issued to farmers not to believe any rumour that could disturb the parade.

Trained volunteers have been deputed to keep a vigil on rumour-mongers and any unfamiliar person who could disturb the rally, said Kokrikalan, exuding confidence that the parade would be peaceful.

Those who are participating in the parade have also been asked to maintain discipline. ''Youngsters have been told to stay in the cavalcade,'' said Kokrikalan.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to growers to ensure their rally remains peaceful as their stir against the ''anti-farmer'' laws have been so far.

Notably, the Delhi police on Sunday had said that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor parade.

Protesting farmers will be depicting farmers' suicide through their tableaux during the tractor parade.

''We will try to highlight several issues including of farmers' suicide,'' said BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Shingara Singh Mann.

He said through one of the tableaux, farmers will be encouraged to fight for their rights rather than ending their lives.

''We will register our protest on this Republic Day,'' said Mann.

As the demand for flags of farm bodies swelled, farmer leaders cautioned some people against selling the flags at a higher rate.

Kokrikalan said the flags of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) were being manufactured and sold at Rs 100 to 200 per piece by some printing presses. ''We have asked such shops and sellers not to defame this agitation and farm unions by making money out of selling their flags at these rates,'' said Kokrikalan. ''If they want to sell the flags, sell them at Rs 10-20 a piece,'' he said.

There is a huge demand for flags of different farm unions as many people were sporting these on their vehicles.

Hundreds of tractors on Monday left from several places in Punjab and Haryana for taking part in the tractor parade.

In Ludhiana, a 30-member team of doctors, nurses, lab technicians, paramedical and support staff on Monday left Delhi for providing medical care to farmers.

Dr Arun Mitra, who was leading the team, said they will join the tractor parade with their ambulances and give on the spot medical aid to the needy.

''We are carrying medicines and equipment for minor surgical procedures,'' he said.

Farmer leaders had said they would take out a tractor parade on Republic Day. On Sunday, the Delhi police had said the farmers' proposed tractor rally would start after the time period of the Republic Day celebration had ended.

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Virtual summit seeks to galvanise climate change adaptation

World leaders are converging virtually on the Netherlands Monday for a summit that will seek to galvanize more action and funding to adapt the planet and vulnerable communities to the effects of climate change.The Netherlands-based Global...

EU holds off on new Russia sanctions after Navalny protest arrests

The European Union will hold off from imposing fresh sanctions on Russian individuals on Monday, EU diplomats said, despite the arrest of more than 3,000 people across Russia on Saturday to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navaln...

Russia's Vladimir Putin to address World Economic Forum on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the World Economic Forum WEF by video conference on Wednesday, Russian news agencies cited his spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.The event, which gathers business chiefs, political thi...

Matthew Perry introduces new pooch to fans, asks 'who's cuter?'

Almost two months after getting engaged to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, Friends actor Matthew Perry has now welcomed a new puppy into his life. Perry who used to portray the beloved character of Chandler Bing in the famous 90s sitcom intro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021