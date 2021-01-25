Left Menu
Development News Edition

New M-sand policy will be 'game changer' for construction work in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the state government is committed to meet the quantity of sand needed for construction work and that the new M-Sand Policy-2020 will prove to be a game changer in this direction.He said that due to this much-awaited policy, the use and production of manufactured sand or M-sand in the state will be encouraged and our dependence on traditional sand from the rivers will be reduced.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:27 IST
New M-sand policy will be 'game changer' for construction work in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the state government is committed to meet the quantity of sand needed for construction work and that the new M-Sand Policy-2020 will prove to be a ''game changer'' in this direction.

He said that due to this much-awaited policy, the use and production of manufactured sand or M-sand in the state will be encouraged and our dependence on traditional sand from the rivers will be reduced. At the same time, the problem of waste generated from the mines in the mining areas of the state will also be solved and the employment of a large number of units will also create employment opportunities at the local level.

Addressing the inaugural programme of the M-Sand Policy-2020 at his residence, the Chief Minister said the availability of sand is not available as per the requirement of construction works in the state after the process related to environment and legal orders is completed. As such, in the state budget of 2019-20, the government promised to bring an M-sand policy with a view to promoting it as a long-term alternative to gravel.

He said, ''I am very happy that we are going to provide proper alternative of natural sand in the form of M-sand to the people of the state through this policy.'' Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said that M-sand units have been given industry status in the policy. He said that after studying the policy of other states of the country, necessary provisions have been made in the policy according to the needs of the state.

According to officials, at present, 20 M-sand units are operating in the state, which is producing 20,000 tonnes of M-sand every day. The establishment of new units will be encouraged once the policy is introduced.

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IOC to consider placing Italy on probation for interference

The International Olympic Committee will consider imposing a humiliating probation on Italys team for the Tokyo Games this week because of a two-year domestic dispute that it says amounts to government interference.The IOC has taken issue w...

Uganda: Govt dismisses school reopening report, says 'public will be informed'

The schools in Uganda have not decided on a date to reopen the schools seeing the COVID-19 crisis, according to a report by News Ghana.As reported, schools and organizations of higher learning in the country would remain closed amidst the l...

Soccer-Reaction to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard

Reaction to the sacking of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on MondayThis was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of ...

Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts in ensuring restraint of frontline troops along LAC: Sino-India joint statement.

Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts in ensuring restraint of frontline troops along LAC Sino-India joint statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021