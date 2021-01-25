New M-sand policy will be 'game changer' for construction work in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the state government is committed to meet the quantity of sand needed for construction work and that the new M-Sand Policy-2020 will prove to be a ''game changer'' in this direction.

He said that due to this much-awaited policy, the use and production of manufactured sand or M-sand in the state will be encouraged and our dependence on traditional sand from the rivers will be reduced. At the same time, the problem of waste generated from the mines in the mining areas of the state will also be solved and the employment of a large number of units will also create employment opportunities at the local level.

Addressing the inaugural programme of the M-Sand Policy-2020 at his residence, the Chief Minister said the availability of sand is not available as per the requirement of construction works in the state after the process related to environment and legal orders is completed. As such, in the state budget of 2019-20, the government promised to bring an M-sand policy with a view to promoting it as a long-term alternative to gravel.

He said, ''I am very happy that we are going to provide proper alternative of natural sand in the form of M-sand to the people of the state through this policy.'' Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said that M-sand units have been given industry status in the policy. He said that after studying the policy of other states of the country, necessary provisions have been made in the policy according to the needs of the state.

According to officials, at present, 20 M-sand units are operating in the state, which is producing 20,000 tonnes of M-sand every day. The establishment of new units will be encouraged once the policy is introduced.