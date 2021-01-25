Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Misapprehensions' in initial stages of reforms, but govt dedicated to farmers' welfare: Prez

The President said the path to reforms in the initial stages may cause misapprehensions, but the government is devoted to farmers welfare.Economic reforms have continued apace and have been supplemented by long-pending reforms in the areas of labour and agriculture through legislation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:31 IST
'Misapprehensions' in initial stages of reforms, but govt dedicated to farmers' welfare: Prez
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid tributes to farmers saying every Indian is grateful to them for ensuring food security in our vast and populous country, and gave the assurance that the government is devoted to farmers' welfare.

''Every Indian salutes our farmers, who have made our vast and populous country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products. Despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic, our farmers sustained the agricultural production,'' he said in his address on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day.

''A grateful nation is fully committed to the welfare of our farmers. Just as our hardworking farmers ensure food security for the country, the brave soldiers of the armed forces ensure security of our national boundaries amid severest conditions,'' Kovind said.

The comments by the President come against the backdrop of the ongoing agitation by farmers against three new farm laws. The President said the path to reforms in the initial stages may cause misapprehensions, but the government is devoted to farmers' welfare.

''Economic reforms have continued apace and have been supplemented by long-pending reforms in the areas of labour and agriculture through legislation. The path to reform at the initial stages may cause misapprehensions. However, it is beyond doubt that the government remains singularly devoted to farmers' welfare,'' he said. Kovind said the country's farmers, soldiers and scientists deserve special appreciation and the entire nation is grateful to them.

''From space to the farms, from educational institutions to hospitals, the community of scientists has enriched our life and work. Our scientists have been working day and night for decoding the Coronavirus and they have succeeded in developing the vaccine in record time. With this accomplishment, our scientists have added a glorious chapter of contribution to the well-being of humanity.

''Our scientists, along with doctors, administrators and people from other walks of life, have made major contribution in containing the virus and keeping the fatality rate lower in our country, compared to that in developed countries. Thus, all our farmers, soldiers and scientists deserve special appreciation and a grateful nation greets them on this auspicious occasion of the Republic Day,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Navalny's team calls new protests in Russia for his release

Allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces years in prison, are calling for new protests next weekend to demand his release, following a wave of demonstrations that turned out thousands across the country in a defi...

Delhi Dialogue Commission meet discusses financial challenges facing mass EV adoption

The financial challenges before mass adoption of electric vehicles in the national capital were discussed in a meeting organised by the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi DDC on Monday.The meeting held in partnership with the Delh...

Italy's Conte under pressure to resign and seek fresh coalition

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faced pressure from within his own coalition on Monday to resign and try to put together a new government after lawmakers warned he faced defeat in parliament without an overhaul.Italy has had 66 govern...

HC reserves order on jailed comedian Faruqui's bail plea

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday reserved its order on the bailapplication of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, arrested oncharges of making objectionable comments against Hindu deitiesduring a show here.The come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021