Galwan hero Col Santosh Babu awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously

Galwan valley clash hero Col Santosh Babu has been awarded the second-highest wartime gallantry medal - the Mahavir Chakra on this Republic Day for his gallantry in the clash with Chinese soldiers in which he lost his life on June 15 last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:52 IST
Galwan valley clash hero Col Santosh Babu. . Image Credit: ANI

Galwan valley clash hero Col Santosh Babu has been awarded the second-highest wartime gallantry medal - the Mahavir Chakra on this Republic Day for his gallantry in the clash with Chinese soldiers in which he lost his life on June 15 last year. Other Army personnel including Nb Sub Nuduram Soren, Hav K Palan, Nk Deepak Singh Sep Gurtej Singh who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash have been awarded Chakra series wartime gallantry medals posthumously.

Havaldar Tejinder Singh has also been awarded the Vir Chakra for Galwan Valley operations. 37 Indian Army personnel awarded the Mention in Despatches gallantry award for Operation Snow Leopard going on against China in Ladakh and other areas along the Line of Actual Control. The awardees include Section Leader Tsering Norbu of Special Frontier Force.

From Army, Subedar Sanjeev Kumar has been awarded the second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra posthumously for eliminating one terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in JandK on April 4 last year. Major Anuj Sood, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in May 2020 has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

The President has approved awards of 455 Gallantry and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others on the eve of 72nd Republic Day celebrations. These include one Mahavir Chakra, 05 Kirti Chakras, 05 Vir Chakras, 07 Shaurya Chakras, 04 Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 130 Sena Medal (Gallantry), one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), 04 Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), 04 Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), 51 Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), 11 Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), 03 Bar to Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 43 Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) including 02 COVID Warriors, 08 Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 14 Vayu Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 03 Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) including one COVID Warrior and 131 Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) including 12 COVID Warriors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

