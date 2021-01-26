Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police NOC for tractor parade caps number of participants, allocates fixed time slot

Only 5,000 people on as many tractors will be allowed to participate in the parade in Delhi, and it shall be held within the prescribed time slot of 12 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday, it said.The organisers shall carry all the permissions granted in original and show them to any police officer on demand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:56 IST
Delhi Police NOC for tractor parade caps number of participants, allocates fixed time slot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has given a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to the protesting farmer unions for their proposed Republic Day tractor parade with 37 conditions, including capping the number of participants and allocating a fixed time slot, officials said on Monday. According to the NOC, the parade has to be restricted to the permitted routes only, and no dharna, demonstration or sit-in protest should be held on the parade route. Only 5,000 people on as many tractors will be allowed to participate in the parade in Delhi, and it shall be held within the prescribed time slot of 12 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday, it said.

The organisers shall carry all the permissions granted in original and show them to any police officer on demand. Farmers leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha shall be available during the proposed tractor parade for liaison and coordination, the advisory said. The NOC states that organisers should ensure deployment of 2,500 volunteers along the prescribed routes. The details of the volunteers have to be provided to the police in advance, it mentioned.

As per the NOC, the organisers will also have to ensure that participants in the tractor parade do not consume any intoxicating substance or indulge in disorderly conduct.

There should be no obstruction on the roads, and the parade should move from the starting point to the terminal point without any addition of tractors or other vehicles along the route, the advisory said. Tractors that break down during the parade cannot be replaced, it added. Emergency vehicles such as those of the fire brigade and the police and ambulances must not be stopped, or movement of essential goods and services obstructed, the advisory further said.

The organizers shall not use metal rods for flags or banners and wooden sticks not more than two metres in length may be used for the purpose. The dimensions of flags shall be nine feet by six feet or smaller. No objectionable flag/banner/poster of any kind should be displayed/posted/carried by any of the constituent of the parade, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Players discuss online abuse with UK government ministers

Top English soccer players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former womens international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers on Monday. The online round table with Culture Secretar...

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience'

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Chinas President Xi Jinping, speaking at a virtual me...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021