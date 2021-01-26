Delhi Police NOC for tractor parade caps number of participants, allocates fixed time slot

The Delhi Police has given a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to the protesting farmer unions for their proposed Republic Day tractor parade with 37 conditions, including capping the number of participants and allocating a fixed time slot, officials said on Monday. According to the NOC, the parade has to be restricted to the permitted routes only, and no dharna, demonstration or sit-in protest should be held on the parade route. Only 5,000 people on as many tractors will be allowed to participate in the parade in Delhi, and it shall be held within the prescribed time slot of 12 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday, it said.

The organisers shall carry all the permissions granted in original and show them to any police officer on demand. Farmers leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha shall be available during the proposed tractor parade for liaison and coordination, the advisory said. The NOC states that organisers should ensure deployment of 2,500 volunteers along the prescribed routes. The details of the volunteers have to be provided to the police in advance, it mentioned.

As per the NOC, the organisers will also have to ensure that participants in the tractor parade do not consume any intoxicating substance or indulge in disorderly conduct.

There should be no obstruction on the roads, and the parade should move from the starting point to the terminal point without any addition of tractors or other vehicles along the route, the advisory said. Tractors that break down during the parade cannot be replaced, it added. Emergency vehicles such as those of the fire brigade and the police and ambulances must not be stopped, or movement of essential goods and services obstructed, the advisory further said.

The organizers shall not use metal rods for flags or banners and wooden sticks not more than two metres in length may be used for the purpose. The dimensions of flags shall be nine feet by six feet or smaller. No objectionable flag/banner/poster of any kind should be displayed/posted/carried by any of the constituent of the parade, it added.

