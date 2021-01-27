Soccer-Revised FA Cup fifth round draw

Soccer-Revised FA Cup fifth round drawReuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 02:36 IST
Following is the revised draw for the FA Cup fifth round which will be played in the week starting Feb. 8: Manchester United v West Ham United
Barnsley v Chelsea Swansea City v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton Sheffield United v Bristol City
Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Burnley v Bournemouth
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
