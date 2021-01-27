Soccer-Revised FA Cup fifth round draw

Following is the revised draw for the FA Cup fifth round which will be played in the week starting Feb. 8: Manchester United v West Ham United

Barnsley v Chelsea Swansea City v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton Sheffield United v Bristol City

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Burnley v Bournemouth

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

