Left Menu

FIR against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait over violence during tractor parade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:05 IST
FIR against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait over violence during tractor parade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and others in connection with the violence in the national capital during the tractor rally on Republic Day, officials said on Wednesday.

Police detained 200 people and have registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that left over 300 policemen injured, officials said on Wednesday.

When asked to comment about the case lodged against him, Tikait said FIR against any farmer leader is FIR against farmers of the country.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new agriculture laws descended into anarchy as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the Republic Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Incentives for sportspersons should be increased for winning medals in major events: Behera

Odisha has been at the forefront of hosting major sports events, developing world-class infrastructure, sponsoring national teams, and strengthening its grassroots programs. Sports being a priority sector, over the last decade, the state go...

FOREX-ECB comments suppress euro, dollar perks up ahead of Fed

The euro fell on Wednesday, under pressure after a European Central Bank official said the bank was monitoring the currency closely, while the dollar perked up ahead of the Federal Reserves first meeting of the year.ECB governing council me...

Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020

According to Brand Finance, year-on-year brand value for Infosys grew from 7.1bn to 8.4bn, and an upward jump of 72 ranksBENGALURU, India, Jan. 27, 2021 PRNewswire -- Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services an...

Soccer-Arsenal sign Real Madrid's Odegaard on loan

Arsenal have signed Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs announced on Wednesday. Odegaard, 22, has made only three La Liga starts for Real and was also linked with a move to Spanish rival...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021