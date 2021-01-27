Left Menu

TNAU, Nigerian institute ink pact for research on bananas

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:02 IST
TNAU, Nigerian institute ink pact for research on bananas

Coimbatore, Jan 27 (PTI): Tamil Nadu AgriculturalUniversity (TNAU) here has signed a memorandum ofunderstanding (MoU) with the International Institute ofTropical Agriculture (IITA) in Nigeria for collaborativeresearch on banana cultivation.

TNAU is the pioneer institute in banana-cultivation since its formation in India in 1971.

The intensive research resulted in the release of twobanana hybrids CO 1 and CO 2 which are akin to the commercialvarieties viz hill banana and Ney Poovan.

In addition, three pre-release banana hybrids viz NPH-02-01, H 96/7 and H 531 are under multi-locational evaluation.

IITA is a non-profit institution working with variouspartners through research programmes to improve thelivelihood of people in African countries, a press releasefrom TNAU said on Wednesday.

Among the crops that have been IITA's focus for ensuringfood security in Africa are banana, cassava, cowpea, maize,soyabean and yam are given prime focus.

Continuous research have been made at IITA for improvementof the crops.

The MoU on virtual mode was signed by TNAU Vice-ChancellorDr N Kumar and Deputy Director General for Partnerships forDelivery Dashiell on behalf of IITA on Tuesday, the releasesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Noida: BKU (Bhanu) ends protest, BKU (Lok Shakti) continues stir over farm laws

Bharatiya Kisan Unions Bhanu faction on Wednesday announced the end of its protest against the new farm laws here, while the Lok Shakti group continued its demonstration. Talking to reporters, Bharatiya Kisan Union Bhanu president Thakur Bh...

Successive Technologies is Now an Umbraco Gold Partner

Successive Technologies, an India-based next-gen technology services company has been awarded Gold Partner status by Umbraco. This is the highest level of partnership level and allows Successive to access exclusive Umbraco resources and do ...

Vaccine dispute with AstraZeneca escalates as EU grapples with delays

The European Union is asking AstraZeneca to publish the vaccine supply contract it signed with the bloc, an EU official said on Wednesday, amid frustration about delivery delays.The EU has been slow to rollout vaccination programmes compare...

Andhra Pradesh reports 111 fresh COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, 97 discharges, and two deaths due to the disease in the last 24-hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. According to the state health department, the total count of cases has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021