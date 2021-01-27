TNAU, Nigerian institute ink pact for research on bananas

Coimbatore, Jan 27 (PTI): Tamil Nadu AgriculturalUniversity (TNAU) here has signed a memorandum ofunderstanding (MoU) with the International Institute ofTropical Agriculture (IITA) in Nigeria for collaborativeresearch on banana cultivation.

TNAU is the pioneer institute in banana-cultivation since its formation in India in 1971.

The intensive research resulted in the release of twobanana hybrids CO 1 and CO 2 which are akin to the commercialvarieties viz hill banana and Ney Poovan.

In addition, three pre-release banana hybrids viz NPH-02-01, H 96/7 and H 531 are under multi-locational evaluation.

IITA is a non-profit institution working with variouspartners through research programmes to improve thelivelihood of people in African countries, a press releasefrom TNAU said on Wednesday.

Among the crops that have been IITA's focus for ensuringfood security in Africa are banana, cassava, cowpea, maize,soyabean and yam are given prime focus.

Continuous research have been made at IITA for improvementof the crops.

The MoU on virtual mode was signed by TNAU Vice-ChancellorDr N Kumar and Deputy Director General for Partnerships forDelivery Dashiell on behalf of IITA on Tuesday, the releasesaid.

