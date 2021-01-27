4-day Martial Arts winter camp commences in jJ-K's Pahalgam today

Left Menu

A four-day Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Unified Martial Arts (JKAUMA) winter camp commenced on Wednesday at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam to promote healthy living through martial arts and raise awareness about ill-effects of drug addiction.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:18 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Unified Martial Arts winter camp commences today (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A four-day Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Unified Martial Arts (JKAUMA) winter camp commenced on Wednesday at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam to promote healthy living through martial arts and raise awareness about ill-effects of drug addiction. The participants from across the Union territory were flagged-off from Srinagar early today. The theme of this year's winter camp is 'Drugs out, Sports in'.

Adnan Ayoub, the organiser of the winter camp told ANI that this is the fourth edition of the JKAUMA winter camp. "There are 160 participants in the camp. There will be seminars on de-addiction of the drugs at the camp along with camping, trekking and martial art training," informed Ayoub.

Hafsa, a member of JKAUMA, said that we were not able to conduct the winter camp last year due to the ongoing pandemic. "The focus will be more on training the girls for self-defence," she said adding that the students will be trained by the players who performed at international levels. The camp will last till January 30. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

