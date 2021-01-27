Gujarat: Minor fire erupts near IOCL terminal in Kandla

Left Menu

A minor fire broke out in apetrochemicals pipeline passing outside the premises of theimport terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOCL in KandlaPort area of Kutch district on Wednesday afternoon, officialssaid.No one was injured in the incident, they said.While the fire was doused within 10 minutes with thehelp of three fire tenders, its cause is being ascertained,Aseem Chakravarty, chief fire officer of Kandla Port firestation, said.Pipelines carrying petrochemicals pass from outsidethe premises of the IOCL terminal.

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:39 IST
A minor fire broke out in apetrochemicals pipeline passing outside the premises of theimport terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) in KandlaPort area of Kutch district on Wednesday afternoon, officialssaid.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

While the fire was doused within 10 minutes with thehelp of three fire tenders, its cause is being ascertained,Aseem Chakravarty, chief fire officer of Kandla Port firestation, said.

''Pipelines carrying petrochemicals pass from outsidethe premises of the IOCL terminal. At one point, the pipelinespasses through a culvert close to the main road. Unidentifiedchemicals accumulated in the pit triggered the fire. Nobodywas hurt in the incident,'' he said.

''We are not sure if the chemical accumulated in thepit leaked from the same pipeline. We have asked the forensicscience experts to investigate,'' Chakravarty added.

