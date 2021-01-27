FIPI Awards testimony to good work being done in petroleum industry: Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today said that the Indian Oil and gas sector will play an important role in the making of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, fulfilling not only domestic requirements but also meeting the global expectations. Speaking at the FIPI Awards 2020 ceremony, he said that We must ensure energy security for our people and provide energy which is affordable, accessible, clean, efficient and sustainable. He said that we shall move towards making the petroleum industry a clean energy industry.

The Minister said that there are a few sectors with such multi-faceted talent such as the petroleum industry. The petroleum sector has contributed immensely to the nation's development trajectory. "Today's award function is a testimony to the good work being done in the petroleum industry.

The sector has made a valuable contribution to the nation's development. The sector undertakes maximum capital spending, providing large employment and giving a fillip to the economy and garnering revenue for the State.

In about one century of the journey of the oil and gas industry in the country, the sector has grown by leaps and bound. Despite deregulation and increased competition, the sector is doing exceedingly well. It is producing world-class products, doing innovation and R&D, and showing vision."

Shri Pradhan said that India has faced the COVID crisis bravely. Whether it is the manufacturing of PPEs, vaccine or delivery of over 14cr free LPG cylinders, India adopted and implemented a multi-pronged response to the pandemic. During Covid-19, the oil companies led from the front and helped the country face the pandemic effectively. No shortage of fuel was noted during the period in any part of the country. The distribution of over 14 crore cylinders to the Ujjawala beneficiaries during the period helped the poor who were in dire need of support at that time.

The Minister said that the Petroleum industry is full of people having experience, wisdom and vision. Hon. PM has laid down a roadmap for the energy sector. "Digitalisation, gas-based economy, new and alternative fuels are some of the areas we are focusing on. Implementation of Pradhan Mantri UjjwalaYojana, the movement towards a gas-based economy, and rollout of BS-VI standard have been lauded the world over."

The Minister said that Ethanol blending in petrol has reached over 8%. "We are targeting 20% ethanol blending by 2024-25 which will make India the country with the largest ethanol blending in absolute terms." He said that Energy demand in India is set to increase. We must deliberate on how we can move towards greater adoption of clean energy. India must assume leadership in the exploration of cleaner forms of energy. Talking about Climate sustainability, he said that India has adopted renewable energy on a massive scale. He called upon the industry to adopt new technology, new processes and new paradigm so that India's future energy requirements are met mostly from the clean energy sources.

(With Inputs from PIB)