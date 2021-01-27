Left Menu

PIL in Delhi HC seeks to remove people 'squatting under garb of farmers' agitation'

A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking to remove people "squatting under the garb of farmers' agitation" in the national capital and clear all the roads and public places.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking to remove people "squatting under the garb of farmers' agitation" in the national capital and clear all the roads and public places. The petition was filed by Dhananjai Jain, a Delhi resident through advocate Bhoop Singh also seeking to remove Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava from his post and punish all the police officers "who failed in discharging their duty relating to Red Fort incident on Republic Day".

Jain urged the court to issue directions to the Central Government in this regard. The petition has also sought to put adequate para-military forces to protect important monuments and to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens of Delhi and restore the feeling of confidence and security amongst them.

Jain stated that he was living in Delhi as a social conscious oriented person and was aghast by the unprecedented violent developments and unbecoming incidents that took place in various parts of Delhi on January 26. "That grave and emergent situation arose in the capital of Delhi when on the Republic Day i.e 26th January 2021, Republic Day celebrations were underway. The farmer agitation, which was going on for last so many days, took a very aggravated and violent turn and the farmers reached the interiors of Delhi armed with weapons, hockey sticks, swords and other assault weapons disturbing the peace and law and order and tranquillity in the capital of Delhi city apart from demeaning the Republic Day festivity.

"Protestors and farmers put the entire capital to ransom and the whole life of capital was brought to stand still. It raised serious alarm and anxiety amongst citizens and in particular those living in Delhi," read the petition. (ANI)

