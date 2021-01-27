Left Menu

Railway workers injured in bogie tank blast at Assam's Bongaigaon

Two railway workers were injured after a blast occurred in a bogie tank at the wagon workshop at New Bongaigaon on Wednesday.

ANI | Bongaigaon (Assam) | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two railway workers were injured after a blast occurred in a bogie tank at the wagon workshop at New Bongaigaon on Wednesday. According to the New Bongaigaon workshop branch Secretary of the Northeast Frontier Railway Dipak Sharma, the injured have been identified as Subhash Ray, 54, and Nandeswar Singha, 55.

"Both the injured have been admitted at the New Bongaigaon Railway Hospital," Sharma said. "The blast occurred when the workers were fixing the oil tank," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

