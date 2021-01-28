Left Menu

NH-24 near Ghazipur border reopens for Delhi-Ghaziabad commuters

The National Highway-24 (NH-24), passing through the Ghazipur border, where farmers have been protesting against the contentious agriculture laws for months, has been reopened for commuters, announced Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 09:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

However, the highways were closed for Delhi to Ghaziabad travel due to the ongoing farmers' agitation at the national capital's borders. Metro services also remain affected.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday that entry and exit to Lal Quila metro station and entry at Jama Masjid metro station have been closed due to the tense securityh situation following the violence Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort where a group of protestors entered the fort and unfurled flags from its ramparts on Tuesday.

Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors, while one farmer died after his tractor overturned at ITO.

At least 19 people have so far been arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence. 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. Some of them are admitted to ICU wards, informed Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava on Wednesday.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

