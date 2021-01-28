Prudence Steven appointed as Environment Judge and District Court Judge

Prudence Steven QC, barrister of Christchurch has been appointed as an Environment Judge and District Court Judge to serve in Christchurch, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.

Ms Steven has been a barrister sole since 2008, practising in resource management and local government / public law.

She was appointed a Queen's Counsel in 2014 and has represented clients at all levels of advocacy on matters including irrigation proposals, water quality and quantity issues, hydroelectricity, mining, landscape and biodiversity issues, adventure tourism, coastal marine activities, retail, commercial and residential greenfield developments, heritage, forestry and infrastructure projects.

Judge Steven will be sworn in on 15 February 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)