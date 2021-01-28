Lal Quila, Jama Masjid metro stations reopened, says DMRC

The entry and exit gates of all metro stations including Lal Quila and Jama Masjid are open, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Thursday. The entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station and entry at Jama Masjid metro station were closed as per precautionary measures due to the protests at several places against the new agriculture laws.

"Entry and exit gates of Lal Quila and Jama Masjid metro stations are open. All stations are open. Normal services on all lines," DMRC tweeted. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort where a group of protestors entered the fort and unfurled flags from its ramparts on Tuesday.

This comes as farmers broke barricades on Tuesday to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors, while one farmer died after his tractor overturned at ITO.

At least 19 people have so far been arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence. A total of 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. Some of them are admitted to ICU wards, informed Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava on Wednesday.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)