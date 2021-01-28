Left Menu

Book addresses key issues of agrarian crisis

And yet, in a world more connected than ever, the two Indias couldnt be farther apart, or more mistrustful of each other, unheeding and unseeing, Iyer writes in the book, published by HarperCollins India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:14 IST
Book addresses key issues of agrarian crisis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As India witnesses its biggest-ever farmers' agitation, a new book by journalist Kavitha Iyer takes a close look at several of the deeper issues that have afflicted the farming community for decades.

''Landscapes Of Loss: The Story of an Indian Drought'' tells the story of Marathwada - with its stunning basalt hills, scorched brown earth, the flaming reds and pinks the locals wear - through the accounts of its people: marginal farmers, Dalits, landless labourers, farm widows and children.

Marathwada - a historically-backward part of Maharashtra, adjoining the distressed Vidarbha region and home to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora caves - has seen a surge in farmer suicides.

At the heart of the crisis is a cyclical drought that has persisted for almost a decade. Multiple relief packages and loan waivers have not reversed the trend. On the contrary, the stories of dystopia grow more tragic every year as thousands of farmer families flee to the big cities, while those who stay back are plagued by bad credit and crop loss.

Iyer says our response to the ongoing farmers' struggle is evidence, once again, of how distant and disconnected one half of the country is from the other.

''It's time to grapple with the wider questions of how to feed a world of 10 billion people by 2050 while also caring for our scarce resources, so we can ill afford to be so alienated from the cyclical tragedies visiting the vast majority of Indian agriculturists,'' she says.

According to Iyer, if there is one ray of hope in Delhi's current siege, it is not that a broken system can find a quick fix but that the rest of India will be able to see and meet India's farmers, hear their accounts, view their long struggle in the context of their life's work, not just vis-a-vis the three new laws and their blockade.

''The current recriminations do not present the wider story of the Indian farmers trapped in lifetimes of cyclical losses,'' she says.

She also says that her hope with ''Landscapes of Loss'' was to do just that: ''to introduce readers to real people, their very real everyday struggles, their occasional triumphs and their unremitting agitations requesting justice.'' In writing about the cyclical drought, the author presents a story representative of the unrest in large parts of rural India.

''From Nashik to Delhi, from Marathwada's flooded fields and losses this La Nina year to the unpaid dues of Uttar Pradesh's sugarcane farmers, the message from the fields is that Indian agriculture is broken,'' she says.

''And farmers, landless labourers, tenant farmers and women farmers have all described the fault lines in great detail. And yet, in a world more connected than ever, the two Indias couldn't be farther apart, or more mistrustful of each other, unheeding and unseeing,'' Iyer writes in the book, published by HarperCollins India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab, Haryana CMs pay tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. Amarinder Singh said Rais vision fired up the imagination of the na...

'Maharashtra tops in delivering justice to people: Report '

Maharashtra has topped the list of states in delivering justice to people followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab and Kerala in the year 2000, according to a report by Tata Trusts.Among the small states where the population is less than o...

Share of women judges in subordinate courts highest in Telangana, least in Jharkhand:Report

Telangana has the highest share of women judges at 46.2 per cent and Jharkhand the lowest at 12.1 per cent in subordinate courts, while five states did not have a single woman judge in their high courts as of August 2020, according to a rep...

India's cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.51 pc and is declining: Health Ministry.

Indias cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.51 pc and is declining Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021