Left Menu

Sweden's SSAB ends talks to buy Tata Steel's Dutch plant

Tata Steel shares were down 3.9% by 0719 GMT and a Credit Suisse research note said the shelving of talks was a positive for SSAB shares. "The takeover talks for the IJmuiden asset have been a concern to the market because of no obvious synergies and would have jeopardized the group's ESG (environment, social, governance) strategy," Credit Suisse said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:28 IST
Sweden's SSAB ends talks to buy Tata Steel's Dutch plant
Representative image. Image Credit: Geograph

Swedish steelmaker SSAB has halted talks over a potential acquisition of Tata Steel's Dutch steel mill and related downstream assets. SSB announced in November that it was in talks to buy IJmuiden, raising funding concerns among some analysts and SSAB investors. Analysts had put the deal value at about $2 billion to $3 billion.

"We carefully evaluated Tata Steel IJmuiden and have concluded that an acquisition would be difficult for technical reasons," SSAB Chief Executive Martin Lindqvist said in a statement. "The synergies that we saw in the transaction would not fully justify the costs and investments required for our desired transformation."

SSAB, which also reported stronger than expected fourth-quarter results, has attracted investors in recent years with its Hybrit green steel venture and a Tata deal might not be consistent with that strategy. Tata Steel shares were down 3.9% by 0719 GMT and a Credit Suisse research note said the shelving of talks was a positive for SSAB shares.

"The takeover talks for the IJmuiden asset have been a concern to the market because of no obvious synergies and would have jeopardized the group's ESG (environment, social, governance) strategy," Credit Suisse said. Germany's Thyssenkrupp, which had previously held talks with both SSAB and Tata Steel about potential consolidation, declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tourists visit 'Chadar trek' in Ladakh to experience a fun-filled, chilly vacation

A large number of tourists visited Chadar trek on the frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh on Thursday to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with difficulties and delights. The tourists came to experience an enjoyable walk on the frozen...

Shuttler Prannoy recalls 'bubble struggle' in Thailand

The nightmare that he endured while being confined in a Bangkok bio-bubble made ace shuttler HS Prannoy realise the importance of addressing the mental health concerns that sportspersons are facing in the post COVID-19 world. The internatio...

UP: 40-year-old man, his young son killed in road accident

A man and his minor son were killed while two other members of the family were seriously injured when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit their motorcycle on a highway here, police said on Friday.The accident took place on Thursday when the bu...

ANALYSIS-"Russian roulette" in Europe as needle shortages hamper COVID-19 shots

Laurent Fignon, a geriatric doctor in the south of France, is having to improvise as he gives shots of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech to care home residents and health staff because supplies of the right needles and syringes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021