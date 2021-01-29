Left Menu

Jain claims police prevented him, DJB chairman from supplying drinking water to protesting farmers

Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday claimed that the Delhi Police prevented him and DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha from supplying drinking water to farmers protesting at the Singhu border.Jain and Chadha reached the Singhu border with 12 water tankers around 1130 am. The BJP government is preventing the farmers from accessing basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets and langar community kitchen, he claimed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:40 IST
Jain claims police prevented him, DJB chairman from supplying drinking water to protesting farmers
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)

Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday claimed that the Delhi Police prevented him and DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha from supplying drinking water to farmers protesting at the Singhu border.

Jain and Chadha reached the Singhu border with 12 water tankers around 11:30 am. However, police personnel stopped them from going towards the protest site. ''We had come to make arrangements for drinking water and toilet facilities for the farmers. The police prevented the DJB's water tankers from reaching the farmers,'' Jain told reporters.

''The police personnel present on the spot said they had been ordered not to allow water tankers to reach farmers. The BJP government in the Centre has denied this basic facility to our farmers,'' he alleged. Chadha said the ''farmers are not terrorists'' and appealed to the BJP government to treat them with respect. The BJP government is preventing the farmers from accessing basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets and langar (community kitchen), he claimed. ''The Delhi Police should show us the order based on which they prevented the water tankers from reaching the farmers,'' he said, adding that authorities have also stopped AAP's langar service at the Singhu border. The police on Thursday intensified barricading, completing shutting small passages being used by farmers to travel to the Delhi side on foot, and deployed more personnel at the protest site.

The development came after around 400 police personnel were injured during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day. A total of 33 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during the rally.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police issued 44 lookout notices to protesters and farmer leaders named in an FIR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tourists visit 'Chadar trek' in Ladakh to experience a fun-filled, chilly vacation

A large number of tourists visited Chadar trek on the frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh on Thursday to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with difficulties and delights. The tourists came to experience an enjoyable walk on the frozen...

Shuttler Prannoy recalls 'bubble struggle' in Thailand

The nightmare that he endured while being confined in a Bangkok bio-bubble made ace shuttler HS Prannoy realise the importance of addressing the mental health concerns that sportspersons are facing in the post COVID-19 world. The internatio...

UP: 40-year-old man, his young son killed in road accident

A man and his minor son were killed while two other members of the family were seriously injured when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit their motorcycle on a highway here, police said on Friday.The accident took place on Thursday when the bu...

ANALYSIS-"Russian roulette" in Europe as needle shortages hamper COVID-19 shots

Laurent Fignon, a geriatric doctor in the south of France, is having to improvise as he gives shots of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech to care home residents and health staff because supplies of the right needles and syringes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021