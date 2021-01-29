Left Menu

Dutch court to rule in Nigerian farmers' case against Shell

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:11 IST
Dutch court to rule in Nigerian farmers' case against Shell
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Dutch appeals court is delivering its judgment Friday in a long-running civil case in which four Nigerian farmers are seeking compensation and a cleanup from energy giant Shell for pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines in the Niger Delta.

The decision, which can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court, is the latest stage in a case that is breaking new legal ground in how far multinationals in the Netherlands can be held responsible for actions of their overseas subsidiaries.

Royal Dutch Shell argues that saboteurs are responsible for leaks in underground oil pipes that have polluted the delta.

The company also argued that it should not be held legally responsible in the Netherlands for the actions of a foreign subsidiary.

In 2013, The Hague District Court ordered Shell Nigeria to compensate one of the four farmers involved in the case for making it too easy for saboteurs to open a well head that leaked onto his land. However, the court cleared Shell of blame in pollution of the other three farmers' land and ruled that Shell's Dutch parent company could not be held liable.

Both sides appealed and judges ruled in 2015 that Shell could be held to account in Dutch courts for its actions in Nigeria. The judges also ordered Shell to give the plaintiffs access to documents that could shed more light on the cause of the leaks and how much Shell management knew about them.

Shell discovered and started exploiting Nigeria's vast oil reserves in the late 1950s and has faced heavy criticism over the years from activists and local communities over spills and for its close ties to government security forces.

Friends of the Earth, which is supporting the Nigerian farmers in their legal battle, argues that leaking pipes are caused by poor maintenance and inadequate security and that Shell does not do enough to clean up spills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1.28 cr people covered under corona insurance policies: Irdai chief Khuntia

As many as 1.28 crore lives have been covered under corona-specific insurance products in the country so far with a premium collection of over Rs 1,000 crore, Irdai Chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia said on Friday.During the pandemic, two co...

RattanIndia Power appoints Ankur Mitra as CFO

RattanIndia Power on Friday said its board has approved appointment of Ankur Mitra as its Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel.The decision was taken at the companys board meeting on Thursday.Board...on the recommendation of...

Tourists visit 'Chadar trek' in Ladakh to experience a fun-filled, chilly vacation

A large number of tourists visited Chadar trek on the frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh on Thursday to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience filled with difficulties and delights. The tourists came to experience an enjoyable walk on the frozen...

Shuttler Prannoy recalls 'bubble struggle' in Thailand

The nightmare that he endured while being confined in a Bangkok bio-bubble made ace shuttler HS Prannoy realise the importance of addressing the mental health concerns that sportspersons are facing in the post COVID-19 world. The internatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021