Retailer Moonpig to upsize London IPO by up to 30%Reuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:10 IST
Retailer Moonpig Group will upsize its initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange by up to 30% and price shares at the top end of a previously set range of 310 pence to 350 pence apiece, a bookrunner said on Friday.
The online greetings card retailer announced plans earlier this month for a 1.2 billion pounds ($1.64 billion) listing, joining a host of IPO seekers on the back of strong investor interest in UK equities.
($1 = 0.7313 pounds)
