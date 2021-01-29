Retailer Moonpig to upsize London IPO by up to 30%

Retailer Moonpig Group will upsize its initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange by up to 30% and price shares at the top end of a previously set range of 310 pence to 350 pence apiece, a bookrunner said on Friday.

The online greetings card retailer announced plans earlier this month for a 1.2 billion pounds ($1.64 billion) listing, joining a host of IPO seekers on the back of strong investor interest in UK equities.

($1 = 0.7313 pounds)

