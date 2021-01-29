Left Menu

Alipur SHO injured in clash between farmers and locals at Singhu border

Alipur Station House Officer was injured in a clash that broke out at Singhu border on Friday between farmers and locals, who were demanding that the area be vacated by protestors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:27 IST
Alipur SHO injured in clash between farmers and locals at Singhu border
Visual of clash at Singhu border (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI

Alipur Station House Officer was injured in a clash that broke out at Singhu border on Friday between farmers and locals, who were demanding that the area be vacated by protestors. The injured police personnel has been identified as Alipur Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Paliwal, said Delhi Police.

This comes after incidents of stone-pelting in the area following which the police had to resort to lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Some people were seen raising slogans against farmers and asked them to vacate the protest site.

The locals were protesting against the farmers demanding the site be vacated. They also raised slogans like --'' Khalistan Murdabad'', "Tirange ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate the insult of the flag). They were also holding placards with the same slogans. Security has been heightened at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

This comes three days after the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day. On January 26, protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Power theft worth Rs 3.5 cr detected in UP’s Bareilly

Power theft worth about Rs 3.5 crore was detected in a rice mill in Richha area here following a raid, a senior electricity department official said on Friday.The raid was carried out at Bismillah rice mill on Thursday night and it was foun...

President above political differences, Oppn boycotting his address 'unfortunate': BJP

Terming the boycott of President Ram Nath Kovinds address to the joint sitting of Parliament by opposition parties as unfortunate, the BJP on Friday said as the symbol constitutional head of the country, the President is above political dif...

Iran says it will not reverse nuclear steps before U.S. sanctions are lifted

Tehran will not accept U.S. demands that it reverse an acceleration of its nuclear programme before Washington lifts sanctions, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.The demand is not practical and will not happen, he said at...

Maha: Alibag villagers give conditional consent for dam

Villagers in the vicinity of aproposed medium-size dam in Alibag taluka of Raigad districthave given their conditional consent for its construction, asenior official said on Friday.The dam, proposed to come up in Khairwadi inJambhulwadi, so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021