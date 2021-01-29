Gauteng Traffic Police arrest three men for money laundering

The Gauteng Traffic Police in Krugersdorp have arrested three men in two separate incidents, for being in possession of cash that could not be accounted for.

The suspects, who face charges of money laundering, were arrested on Thursday during a random stop and search operation conducted on the R41 road by the members belonging to the Gauteng Traffic Police and various law enforcement agencies.

In the first incident, a man aged 46 who was a passenger in a white Nyathi Taxi was arrested for being in possession of cash amounting to R34 430 in a suspicious manner.

The suspect could not give a clear explanation as to why he was carrying the cash and thus failed to account.

"In another incident, two men aged 48 and 54 were passengers in a Toyota Yaris, which was also used as an Uber, were found carrying cash amounting to R112 000 which they could not account for. The total cash confiscated by the police amounts to R146 430," the Gauteng Traffic Police said.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Kagiso Magistrates Court in due course to face charges relating to money laundering amongst others.

Various law enforcement agencies under the command of the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, embark on Okae Molao operation every Thursday in all Gauteng corridors with an aim of ridding the communities of criminal elements and ensure that wanted suspects are successfully tracked and apprehended.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police is delighted that the suspects allegedly involved in money laundering were swiftly intercepted and stopped in their tracks. These arrests will send a strong warning that Gauteng has a zero-tolerance approach on criminal elements such as money laundering," Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

He said money-laundering poses a significant risk in the growth of the economy and has far-reaching implications since most of these monies are not subjected to tax regulations.

"Anyone found in possession of money that cannot be accounted for will be arrested immediately without fear or favour," Maremane said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)