Maha: Alibag villagers give conditional consent for dam

Villagers in the vicinity of aproposed medium-size dam in Alibag taluka of Raigad districthave given their ''conditional consent'' for its construction, asenior official said on Friday.

The dam, proposed to come up in Khairwadi inJambhulwadi, some 25 kilometres away from Alibag town, hasbeen pending since 1972, the official said.

Alibag deputy collector Sharad Powar said the meetingof villagers and officials took place on Thursday.

''Villagers have not opposed the construction of thedam. They have given conditional consent. The main issue isrehabilitation of those who will be displaced. A secondmeeting will be held on February 24,'' Powar informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)