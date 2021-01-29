Maha: Alibag villagers give conditional consent for dam

Left Menu

Villagers in the vicinity of aproposed medium-size dam in Alibag taluka of Raigad districthave given their conditional consent for its construction, asenior official said on Friday.The dam, proposed to come up in Khairwadi inJambhulwadi, some 25 kilometres away from Alibag town, hasbeen pending since 1972, the official said.Alibag deputy collector Sharad Powar said the meetingof villagers and officials took place on Thursday.Villagers have not opposed the construction of thedam. The main issue isrehabilitation of those who will be displaced.

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Villagers in the vicinity of aproposed medium-size dam in Alibag taluka of Raigad districthave given their ''conditional consent'' for its construction, asenior official said on Friday.

The dam, proposed to come up in Khairwadi inJambhulwadi, some 25 kilometres away from Alibag town, hasbeen pending since 1972, the official said.

Alibag deputy collector Sharad Powar said the meetingof villagers and officials took place on Thursday.

''Villagers have not opposed the construction of thedam. They have given conditional consent. The main issue isrehabilitation of those who will be displaced. A secondmeeting will be held on February 24,'' Powar informed.

