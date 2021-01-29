Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector
ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:06 IST
Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri's district.
Small arms were fired and shelling took place at about 6 pm.
The Indian Army also retaliated. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
