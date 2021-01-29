Left Menu

Govt to take steps to introduce seperate sand policy for coastal regions

Govt to take steps to introduce seperate sand policy for coastal regions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government said onFriday that it would take steps to introduced a separate sandpolicy for the coastal region of the state, as per thelong standing demand of the people.

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, whilestating this in the assembly, also said that ''Mines Adalats''would be held across the state under which he, along withdepartment officials, would go to divisions to resolve theissues on the spot.

Nirani was responding to a question raised by Congresslegislator U T Khader during question hour in the legislativeassembly.

Stating that the construction activities have beenaffected in many parts of Karnataka due to shortage of sand,he said the government would take necessary steps to preventsuch problems.

The Minister said he has held district and state-levelmeetings with officials after assuming and was aware of theproblems faced by people due to shortage of sand, as hepromised to ensure its availability without further delay.

''Our aim is to supply quality sand with much lesser priceto the people.

We will introduce new policies in the department and itsour priority to supply quality sand to the people at marketprice,'' he was quoted as saying in a note by his office.

