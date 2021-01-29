Left Menu

Samyukta Kisan Morcha: Farmers will observe 'Sadbhavana Diwas', undertake fast on January 30

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Friday announced that farmers agitating against the Centre's new agricultural laws will observe "Sadbhavana Diwas" on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30 and hold a day-long fast.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:55 IST
Samyukta Kisan Morcha: Farmers will observe 'Sadbhavana Diwas', undertake fast on January 30
A visual from farmers' tractor rally. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Friday announced that farmers agitating against the Centre's new agricultural laws will observe "Sadbhavana Diwas" on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30 and hold a day-long fast. "A fast will be observed from 9 am to 5 pm at Borders and protest sites across India tomorrow, on the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi Ji and the day will be marked as 'Sadbhavana Diwas'," according to a statement issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

"The farmers' movement was peaceful and will be peaceful. The events on January 30 will be organized to spread the values of truth and non-violence. The way the government is spreading planned lies and violence is condemnable," the statement said. SKM said the BJP-led central government is giving communal colour to the ongoing peaceful farmers' movement for legal guarantee of MSP and against three anti-farmer laws.

"The way the government has unsuccessfully tried to spoil the atmosphere on the Ghazipur border and the Singhu border for the last three days proves that the police and BJP-RSS are desperately plotting to kill this movement. Similar unsuccessful attempts were made on the Tikri border too," the Morcha said. The statement also mentioned that SKM is overwhelmed by the love of the farmers reaching the Ghazipur border.

"The government and many organizations were claiming that the Ghazipur Dharna would be closed by last evening, but the farmers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have again proven that the farmers' spirits and support are high," said SKM. SKM said it also appreciates and acknowledges the active participation of Gram Panchayats and farmers unions of Haryana which are passing resolutions to join the protest sites at Delhi and lending other support. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways says new bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda are temporarily suspended - tweet

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British governments concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.Qatar Airways also said South Africa an...

Moderna COVID vaccines delayed in Europe and elsewhere, adding to shortfalls

Shortfalls in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from U.S. drugmaker Moderna have spread across Europe, as Italy joined France and Switzerland in announcing the companys shipments for February would miss expectations. Moderna told Reuters it had r...

U.N. condemns Iran execution spree, worried about minorities

The United Nations human rights office on Friday condemned an alleged spree of 28 executions in Iran, including several prisoners from minority groups, and called on Tehran to halt the hanging of an ethnic Baluchi man. Iran has often faced ...

Empty halls, cancelled shots: France's COVID vaccine rollout falters

Renaud Georges was days from receiving his first coronavirus vaccine shot, an injection he hoped would allow him to hug his grandchildren for the first time in months. Then he received a text message informing him the appointment was cancel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021