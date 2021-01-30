Left Menu

Gujarat schools to reopen Classes 9, 11 from February 1

Preparations are underway to reopen schools for Classes 9 and 11 in Gujarat from February 1 as directed by the state government.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:53 IST
Sanitisation of classrooms underway at a school in Ahmedabad. Image Credit: ANI

Preparations are underway to reopen schools for Classes 9 and 11 in Gujarat from February 1 as directed by the state government. "We will be allowing 15 students in each classroom and classes will be held thrice a week," said Srishti Patel, an administrative officer of a school in Ahmedabad.

She said classes for 9 and 11 and 10 and 12 will be held on alternate days. "We have taken consent from the parents of the students as they are also very happy about the decision of reopening of schools," added Patel.

Earlier, she said, students faced network issues during online classes. "Now, they can get a conducive environment for both studies and exams," concluded Patel. Gujarat government on January 11 opened the schools for Classes 10 and 12. Schools were shut in the state for the last 10 months since the beginning of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

