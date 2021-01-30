Left Menu

Expecting record gathering of people at protest sites by Feb 2: Rajewal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:00 IST
Expecting record gathering of people at protest sites by Feb 2: Rajewal

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Saturday said he expects a record gathering by February 2 at the border points of Delhi, where farmers are protesting against three recent agriculture laws of the Centre, with a large number of people from various states turning up.

''We have been holding a peaceful agitation at Delhi's borders since January 26. Today also the agitation is peaceful,'' Rajewal, the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), told reporters here.

He also condemned the violence in Delhi on Republic Day and said it was unfortunate.

''People in large numbers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are reaching the protest sites,'' Rajewal said.

''Possibly by February 2, there will again be a record gathering of people at the protest sites,'' he said, adding that the agitation would remain peaceful.

Rajewal also condemned the Haryana government for suspending internet services.

The Haryana government on Friday decided to suspend mobile internet services in 14 more districts in the state until Saturday 5 pm ''to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order''. Earlier it had suspended the services in three districts.

Rajewal accused the Centre of instilling a sense of fear among people by showing pictures of the ''unfortunate incidents'', apparently referring to the January 26 violence in the national capital during a tractor parade by farmers.

''The government is trying to mislead people through false propaganda in order to defame the ongoing agitation,'' he alleged.

Rajewal appealed to those joining the agitation at Delhi's borders to keep the protest peaceful.

He asked them not to get provoked, which could affect the peaceful agitation.

''It is our responsibility to keep the agitation peaceful,'' he stressed.

Rajewal accused the government of trying to trigger violence by provoking the farmers at the protest sites. ''But we are alert. We will not indulge in any kind of violence,'' he said.

The farmer leader appealed to the Centre to shun its ''stubborn attitude'' and withdraw the three farm laws.

On the next meeting between the protesting farmers and representatives of the government, he said ''when they call us, we will certainly go''.

To a question on joining the investigation following notices issued by the Delhi Police to farmer leaders in connection with the Republic Day violence, Rajewal said, ''They issued the notices to us on January 27 but an FIR in connection with the matter was lodged on January 26. Since they have already taken action, what reply are they seeking?'' Asked again, he said, ''We will send them a reply.'' The Delhi Police has issued the notices to around 20 farmer leaders, including Rajewal, over the violence during the farmers' tractor parade, asking why legal action should not be taken against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System DRS to eradicate howlers. Stokes comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision fro...

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.The Pakistan Civil Av...

We have one very happy girl here: Warner's daughter elated after getting Kohli's jersey

Australia opener David Warners daughter Indi Rae, who is a fan of India skipper Virat Kohli, had reasons to smile even though Australia lost the recently concluded Test series against India 2-1. Warner on Saturday shared a picture in which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021