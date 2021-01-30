MP CM drums up support for PM, BJP over Centre's farm laws

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said farmers of his state were firmly supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new farm laws.

Farmers' groups have been protesting against the three laws which they claim are aimed at giving corporates a dominant position in the farm sector.

Speaking at a farmers' function, Chouhan said, ''We have supported the farm laws. We will continue to work for the welfare of farmers and the public along with Modiji.'' ''Stand up and resolve that we are with Narendra Modiji and the BJP,'' he exhorted the crowd, making them stand and raise hands in a show of support for the Centre.

The crowd responded positively with chants of' Narendra Modi zindabad' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

